The war has been over for a long time, but the Agent Orange disaster still exists, affecting life and health of many Vietnamese generations. Relieving the lingering pain is a shared responsibility of the whole community.

In Dien Bien alone, there are 257 victims of Agent Orange, 37 of them are the second generation ones. Over the past years, local authorities at all levels have always paid attention to taking care of the victims by building houses, providing preferential loans in a bid to help them escape from poverty and become wealthier.

To date, more than three million Vietnamese victims have been affected by Agent Orange. August 10 had become a day for AO/dioxin victims to remind people of the chemical’s disastrous effects, and call for joint efforts to ease the pain suffered by victims.-VNA