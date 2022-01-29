Culture - Sports Traditional Tet food offerings to ancestors During the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, each ethnic group in Vietnam has its own culinary specialties that reflect the culture of their people and are used as offerings to worship their ancestors.

Culture - Sports Tiger head-shaped insignia in Hue royal architecture As “Ho phu” (tiger head-shaped insignia) is believed to bring longevity and eternal life as well as ward off evil, it is used as decoration in the archways of Hue royal palaces and tombs. Various kinds of “Ho phu” were created by the skilled hands of ancient artisans.