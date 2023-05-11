Egyptian channel showcases 60 years of Vietnam-Egypt relations
Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Huy Dung (Photo: VNA)Cairo (VNA) – The Vietnam-Egypt relations have witnessed strong progress across all fields over the past six decades, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Huy Dung in a May 10 interview broadcast live on the state-owned Egyptian foreign language channel Nile TV.
According to the diplomat, Egypt was the first country in the Africa-Middle East region to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam in 1963. Late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh set the foundation for the ties, as he visited the nation three times in 1911 and 1946 and established the Vietnamese Trade Office in Egypt in 1958.
The Ambassador emphasised that the bilateral relationship has been increasingly consolidated and developed to new heights, with high-level visits by their leaders in 2017 and 2018 witnessing the signing of myriad cooperation pacts.
The Vietnamese and Egyptian foreign ministries hold regular political consultations to share consistent views on regional and international issues, and closely cooperate within the framework of international organisations for the common good. Most recently, the two countries supported each other at the United Nations Human Rights Council. In addition, the Government of Egypt and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Vietnam is a member, have signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).
Dung said Egypt is one of the important trade partners and the potential market of Vietnam in North Africa, with the two countries eyeing 1 billion USD in their two-way trade turnover in the time to come. The main export items of Vietnam to the Egyptian market include computers, electronic goods, components, metals, fibers, spare parts, means of transport, peppercorns, coffee, and vegetables. Meanwhile, Vietnam imports from Egypt vegetables, plastic materials, fertilisers, and textile materials, among others.
He noted that ample room is available for the sides to engage together across all areas, particularly trade, culture, tourism, education, and people-to-people exchange.
Locality-to-locality cooperation has also been promoted in recent years, said the diplomat. Vietnam's Ninh Binh and Egypt's Luxor have signed a collaboration and friendship agreement, while their capitals Hanoi and Cairo are finalising an agreement to sign in the near future.
The interview was part of a 45-minute programme that introduced Vietnam’s cultural features, the two countries’ strengths and potential for cooperation in politics, diplomacy, economics, commerce, culture, and education, tourism, and people-to-people exchange./.