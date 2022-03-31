Politics Party’s Inspection Commission holds 13th meeting The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held the 13th meeting from March 28-31 to look into wrongdoings related to some ministries and agencies, including the COVID-19 test kit case at Viet A company.

Politics Vietnam launches voluntary midterm report on implementation of UPR third cycle recommendations The Foreign Ministry on March 31 launched Vietnam's voluntary midterm report on the implementation of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) third cycle recommendations and announced the country's candidacy to the UN Human Rights Council in the 2023-2025 tenure.

Politics Vietnam, France step up collaboration in public services, administrative modernisation The Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and the French Ministry of Public Sector Transformation and the Civil Service on March 31 signed a cooperation agreement in the field of public services and administrative modernisation.

Politics Effective consultations needed to deal with corruption cases of public concern: Party official The Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Commission for Internal Affairs, the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Party Civil Affairs Committees of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuracy should continue to work closely to speed up the settlement of major corruption cases that draw social attention, said Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong.