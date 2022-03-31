Egyptian President welcomes Vietnam-Egypt friendship, cooperation
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said he hoped Vietnam and Egypt will actively maintain the friendly and cooperative relations when he received the letter of credentials presented by newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Dung in Cairo on March 31.
Ambassador Nguyen Huy Dung presents his credentials to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sis (Photo: Akhbarelyom)
At the event, the Vietnamese diplomat stated Vietnam always attaches importance to its traditional relationship with Egypt and considers Egypt an important partner in the region.
Dung said he wishes to receive the help of President El-Sisi, as well as the support and effective cooperation of the local ministries and sectors during his tenure, in contribution to the further development of the countries’ collaboration in various fields, especially economy, trade, culture, and people-to-people exchange.
Expressing his delight at the robust growth of the Vietnam-Egypt friendship over the past years, El-Sisi said he wants to visit Vietnam again after an impressive trip in 2017.
The president pledged to support the Vietnamese representative mission in Egypt to fulfill its duty and wished Dung to make meaningful contributions to sustaining and deepening the nations’ multifaceted cooperation in his tenure.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion, Ambassador Dung said Vietnam and Egypt share a traditional friendship and boast potential for increasing bilateral engagements in many sectors, including agriculture, fisheries, garment-textile, tourism, marine economy, electric-electronic industry, and logistics. However, their trade is yet to be on par with such potential.
According to diplomat, the countries will continue to coordinate in reviewing the implementation of agreements signed during high-level visits of their leaders in 2017 and 2018.
He said that in 2022 and the following years, the embassy will intensify its activities, especially those promoting culture and trade-investment across localities of Egypt./.