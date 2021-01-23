Politics Infographic Second Party Congress leads nation in resistance, national construction The second National Party Congress passed a resolution to operate the Party in a public way and renamed it “the Vietnam Workers’ Party”. The event was a new step forward of the Party, which led the whole nation in resistance and national construction.

Politics Infographic President Ho Chi Minh - founder of the Communist Party of Vietnam Leaving the country for national salvation with a desire to liberate the nation, leader Nguyen Ai Quoc (later President Ho Chi Minh) has worked actively, urgently and creatively to prepare for the birth of communist organizations, predecessors of the Communist Party of Vietnam.