Election of supplementary deputies to be conducted within 15 days from May 23
Coal mining workers in the northern provinc of Quang Ninh cast their votes (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Elections of supplementary deputies have been set for localities that failed to elect two-thirds of the number of deputies to People’s Councils at all levels on the election day, May 23.
On May 23, over 69 million Vietnamese voters cast ballots to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.
Under the Law on the Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels, if the number of NA candidates elected in the main election is less than that designated for the constituency, the local Election Committee must clearly state this in a report on election outcomes and promptly send it to the Election Committee of the province or centrally-run city, which shall request the National Election Council consider and decide upon an election of supplementary deputies at the constituency.
If, in the main election, the number of elected People's Council deputies is less than two-thirds of that designated for the constituency, the Election Committee at the same level must clearly state this in a report on election outcomes and promptly send it to the higher-level Election Committee to decide upon an additional election at the constituency.
If an election of supplementary deputies is needed, the polling day shall be no later than 15 days after the main election day. In this additional election, the list of voters will be based on the list in the first election.
On May 26, the Election Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang reported that the election of supplementary deputies will be held in constituencies where less than two-thirds of the planned number of deputies were elected to People’s Councils.
On the same day, the Election Committee of the southern province of Binh Phuoc also reported that a number of constituencies had less than two-thirds of the planned number of deputies elected to People’s Councils at all levels. The province plans to hold election of supplementary deputies as soon as the results of the first election are announced./.