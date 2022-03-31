Thai gasoline prices are up 50 percent from last year, prompting some to consider a switch to EVs as a way to save money for a longer term.

Thailand, along with most of the other countries in Southeast Asia, has been slow off the blocks to embrace EVs, but demand is starting to gain momentum.

The combination of energy price concerns and more affordable models will help spur EV adoption, said Michael Chong, General Manager of China’s Great Wall Motor Thailand.

This year's motor show was also the first since government subsidies of 15 percent for EV buyers were introduced.

Domestic demand for EVs is a crucial part of a Thai government strategy to preserve its status as a major regional automaker. The Thai government is targeting the production of 725,000 EV units a year, or 30 percent of the total vehicle output, by 2030.

The demand for EVs has been picking up in Thailand as the number of registered fully electric cars doubled to about 4,000 last year./.

VNA