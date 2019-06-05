Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The Ministry of Health has piloted the electronic medical records (EMRs) system at 26 communal health stations in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Tinh, Khanh Hoa, Lam Dong, and Long An provinces.The localities have participated in the project on building and developing grassroots health networks, and implementing the model of commune and ward health station in the period of 2018-2020.Up to this time, EMR software is connected to 90 percent of medical stations in communes, wards and townships in the benefiting localities.The ministry said that EMRs help each person know and manage his/her health information continuously and thoroughly thorough his/her life, thus proactively taking preventive measures or seeking prompt advice from physicians.At medical establishments, the records will provide health workers with patients’ medical history to process medical examination and treatment quickly, accurately, and fully.Through the system, diagnosis and treatment coordination among health stations will be implemented more effectively, making it easier for physicians to monitor and take care of their patients in the principles of family medicines.The system also makes management of the costs for medical examination and treatment with health insurance easier, contributing to minimizing the prescription of unnecessary drugs and testing.Meanwhile, it helps the health sector give timely instructions on disease prevention, forecasting, and making policies on protection and taking care of people health.EMR system uses data sources of household participating in health insurance of the Vietnam Social Security to create identification numbers (IDs) and electronic health records for each individual.The model is expected to be expanded to all localities nationwide in July 2019.-VNA