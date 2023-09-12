Business Vietnam, a staunch supporter of Japan's Zero Emissions Community initiative: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu talks to the Vietnam News Agency about the potential of green cooperation between Japan and Vietnam as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

Business Vietnam, Japan cooperate toward green growth Vietnam News, the English language daily newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) jointly organise a seminar themed "Vietnam-Japan cooperation toward green growth" in Hanoi on September 12 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Business Thai Binh seeks trade-investment partnership with Australian firms The Vietnam-Australia trade and investment promotion forum and a conference promoting trade and investment in Vietnam's northern province of Thai Binh took place in Sydney on September 11, aiming to facilitate direct contact and exchange of cooperation, business, and investment opportunities between Vietnamese and Australian government agencies, organisations, and firms.