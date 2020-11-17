Embassy makes efforts to perform Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern
Within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, ASEAN economic ministers held a troika open-ended dialogue with the Swiss trade minister on November 10. (Photo: VNA)
Geneva (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland has worked hard to perform the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB), according to Ambassador Le Linh Lan.
Lan said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACB’s activities set for this year must be rescheduled to next year.
The embassy is working to upgrade the quality of internet services to prepare for online events, the ambassador said.
Within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, ASEAN economic ministers held a troika open-ended dialogue with the Swiss trade minister on November 10.
The ministers exchanged views on the impact of the pandemic on the global economy.
Guy Parmelin, head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, stressed that Switzerland always pursues market opening and international cooperation.
Issues of shared concern like economic digitalisation, support to small-and medium-sized enterprises, sustainable tourism development, infrastructure construction, and free trade were also discussed.
Parmelin said apart from multilateral cooperation, Switzerland attaches importance to promoting negotiations and signing of free trade agreements with ASEAN countries.
On behalf of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the minister proposed signing of a cooperation statement between the two blocs.
Lan said the ACB and the Vietnamese Embassy in particular have always closely coordinated with the Swiss government to enhance relations between ASEAN and Switzerland, and other bilateral relations./.