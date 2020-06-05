Society Dong Thap to resume labour exports to Japan The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap wants to resume its labour export programme with Japan as the country is expected to welcome overseas workers from early July, including those from Vietnam, as the COVID-19 pandemic has been largely curbed.

Society Hundreds of Vietnamese in Japan return home More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were repatriated from Japan on a flight that landed at Da Nang International Airport on June 5.

Society Honda Vietnam kicks off programme giving away 20,000 free helmets Honda Vietnam launched a programme presenting 20,000 free helmets at a ceremony held in central Da Nang city’s Nguyen Hien High School on June 5.

Society Remains of soldiers reburied in Quang Nam A memorial and reburial service was held at a martyrs’ cemetery in Phuoc Son district, central Quang Nam province, on June 5 for the remains of 17 soldiers discovered recently.