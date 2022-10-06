Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 6.

Politics Vietnam, Laos’s peace committees eye stronger ties Chairman of the Vietnam Peace Committee Uong Chu Luu on October 5 held talks with visiting Vice Chairman of the Lao National Assembly and Chairman of the Lao Committee for Peace and Solidarity Sommad Pholsena, during which the two sides discussed ways to advance ties.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos seek closer people-to-people exchange Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), on October 5 met with visiting Lao National Assembly Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Lao Committee for Peace and Solidarity Sommad Pholsena.