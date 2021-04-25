Business Support for domestic carriers should be fair: experts The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Government increase support for domestic airlines which were heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business HDBank eyes 25 percent jump in profit in 2021 The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) targets pre-tax profit of 7.28 trillion VND (316.65 million USD), an increase of 25 percent from 2020.

Business HCM City focuses on developing infrastructure for e-commerce Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on developing its infrastructure system serving e-commerce amid the rising trend in online shopping, according to the city’s Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietnamese market offers attractive prospects for Russian exporters: Russian official With its high food sales and position as a major transshipment hub that supplies goods to ASEAN countries and China, Vietnam offers attractive prospects for Russian exporters, said Vice Chairwoman of the Russia - Vietnam Friendship Association (RVFA) Regina Budarina at a workshop held in Moscow on April 23.