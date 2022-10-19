Politics Vietnam attends 24th Congress of Communist Party of India A Vietnamese delegation, led by member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Secretary of the Soc Trang provincial Party Committee Lam Van Man, attended the 24th Congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Vijayawada city, Andhra Pradesh state, from October 14-18.

Politics Congratulations to newly-appointed Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on October 19 sent a message of congratulations to Tobias Billström on his appointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden

Politics Senior CPV official meets with member of CPP Standing Committee Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong met with Gen. Hun Manet, member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), head of the CPP Central Committee’s Youth Wing, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army in Phnom Penh on October 19.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia enhance military relations Permanent member of the Central Military Commission and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Vu Minh Luong paid a courtesy call to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Banh in Phnom Penh on October 19.