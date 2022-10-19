Embassy works to boost Vietnam-Thailand cooperation
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh (L) and Phuket Governor Narong Wun Siew hold a present at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand led by Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh is on a working visit to Phuket province from October 18-20 in a bid to foster cooperation between Vietnamese and Thai localities.
At a meeting with Phuket Governor Narong Wun Siew on October 19, Thanh expressed his condolences over the recent floods that caused serious damage to the locality.
The diplomat said he wishes local authorities to step up cooperation with Vietnamese localities towards the establishment of twin relations and practical joint projects.
Vietnam and Thailand currently have 17 twin localities, he said, adding that it is an important mechanism to promote cooperation at local level via the exchange of delegations and boosting collaboration in economy, trade, investment, tourism and transportation, among other sectors.
Lauding Vietnam-Thailand ties, Narong Wun Siew hoped to boost twin ties and cooperation with Vietnamese localities sharing similarities with Phuket like Da Nang and Phu Quoc to promote their connections in tourism, transport, infrastructure, investment, trade and people-to-people exchange.
The governor also appreciated the growth of the Vietnamese community in his province as well as their importance to Phuket’s common development and promoting cooperation between the countries.
He pledged to continue supporting the community and Vietnamese tourists in Phuket. At the meeting, the governor also shared about the campaign plan to host the World Expo 2028 in Phuket.
For his part, the ambassador thanked the provincial authorities for supporting Thai people of Vietnamese origin and Vietnamese expatriates; and for creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese and Thais to conduct joint business and investment activities.
Thanh suggested the two sides strengthen experience sharing in tourism development and study the possibility of establishing a direct route from Da Nang to Phuket in the near future.
The Vietnamese Embassy is ready to help Phuket connect with Vietnamese localities, he affirmed.
While in Phuket, Thanh had meetings with the executive committee of the Vietnamese Association, and entrepreneur associations of Thailand and Phuket to discuss measures to promote activities in the community in the time to come./.