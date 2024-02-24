Employer of Choice 2023 winners announced
CareerViet announces winners of its Employer of Choice 2023. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – CareerViet, a leading job network in Vietnam, on February 23 announced winners of its Employer of Choice 2023, honouring the most favourite employers last year.
Accordingly, Top 100 large enterprises and Top 100 medium-sized enterprises were announced, with the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) and the Flamingo Group ranking first in each respective category.
The Employer of Choice 2023 is a non-profit survey conducted by CareerViet from late November 2023 to January 9, 2024, attracting more than 39,000 respondents of different ages and professions nationwide.
The survey to find the most popular employers is not only a race for reputation but also an opportunity for businesses to demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility and care for human resources, thereby creating a positive spillover, said Bui Ngoc Quoc Hung, General Director of CareerViet./.