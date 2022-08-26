Energy efficiency awards launched for industry, construction projects
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An award programme was launched in Hanoi on August 26, seeking to honour energy efficient industrial enterprises, construction works, and products.
According to Nguyen Dinh Hiep, Chairman of the Vietnam Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Association (VECEA), the awards are part of communications activities serving the national programme on effective and efficient use of energy for 2019 – 2030. The programme target a goal of saving 8-10% of total power used nationwide.
Contestants can submit their documents from August 26 to October 31. The award technical council will evaluate and select works, products and enterprises that fulfill related criteria, with the announcement of award winners and award presentation ceremony slated for December.
The organiser said the award for energy efficiency in industry was first held in 2017, attracting the participation of nearly 100 businesses with 460 power-saving solutions.
The award for energy efficiency in construction took place for the first time last year, recording 44 participants and 220 solutions. It presented the award for 22 new and upgrade projects.
The annual award for highest energy efficient products is running its third edition this year. To date, it has recognised more than 300 products and 20 brands.
The industrial sector accounts for over 47% of the total national energy consumption. According to statistics of the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the country has more than 2,900 big energy users. If they reduce about 2% of their power consumption or 1.4 billion kWh per year, about 2.7 trillion VND (115.3 million USD) will be saved.
For construction projects, the level of energy waste is also quite large. According to the Ministry of Construction, its energy saving potential is estimated at 30-35%./.