A workshop was held in Ha Long city, northern Quang Ninh province, on August 26 with the aim of promoting public awareness of marine plastic waste and actions against single-use plastic products in Ha Long Bay, a world natural heritage site.

Due to impacts of storm Ma-on, the third entering the East Sea so far this year, heavy rains at 100-200mm and even 250mm have poured onto the northern region from August 25, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

A carton recycling initiative will be piloted in Ho Chi Minh City from August 2022 to March 2023, aiming to collect and fully recycle 3,000 tonnes of used drink cartons into new products, such as paperboard and eco-friendly roofing materials.

Under the influence of Storm Ma-on, the third to enter the East Sea this year, the northern region and the north central province of Thanh Hoa will experience moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms from the evening of August 25 to August 27.