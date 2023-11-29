Ensuring employment, social welfare creates motivation for economic development: Official
Ensuring employment and social welfare for people is an important and regular task and responsibility of both the political and social systems, and always receives due attention of the Party and State, contributing to motivating economic growth, maintaining political stability, and demonstrating Vietnam's commitment to implement the Sustainable Development Goals to 2030.
The statement was made by Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh at the ministry’s workshop providing information on policies related to labour, employment and social security held in Hanoi on November 28.
According to the official, over the recent years, the National Assembly, the Government, the Prime Minister, ministries and sectors have issued many documents to institutionalise the stances, guidelines and policies of the Party and State on labour, employment and social welfare, including the Employment Law and the Social Insurance Law.
Implementing the programme on making legal documents, the ministry was assigned to preside over drafting a project to build the revised Employment Law and Social Insurance Law in the 2023-2024 period.
An overview of the workshop (Photo: qdnd.vn)Therefore, the workshop was held to widely make known the proposed amendments and new points of policies on labour, employment and social welfare to ministries, sectors, localities and especially international partners, and FDI enterprises, Thanh said.
This was also an opportunity to listen to opinions shared by partners and businesses to continue improving these policies to better meet the requirements of the reality, he added./.