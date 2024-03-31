Politics State Audit Offices of Vietnam, Hungary intensify cooperation A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Deputy Auditor General Dang The Vinh visited and had bilateral working sessions with the State Audit Office of Hungary (SAO) from March 24-28.

Politics Border guards of Vietnam, China hold joint patrol The border guards stationed in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien and their counterparts in Mengzhi region, China’s Yunnan province, conducted a joint patrol along the section from Marker No 1 to Marker No. 3 along the shared border line on March 30.

Politics Vietnam assumes Chairmanship of Asia Pacific Group at UN Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), has assumed the Chairmanship of the Asia Pacific Group (APG) at the UN for April.

Politics Meeting looks into draft NA resolution for facilitating Nghe An’s development National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a meeting between the NA’s Party Delegation and the Standing Board of the Nghe An provincial Party Committee on March 29, with a focus on a draft NA resolution for continuing to implement the Politburo’s resolution on this central province’s development.