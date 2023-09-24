Business Latin America among most important markets for Vietnam: official Latin America is always one of the most important markets for Vietnam, an official of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) told the recent Vietnam International Sourcing 2023.

Business Vietnam’s aquaculture top position on world map The growth in Vietnam's seafood export turnover in recent years has been created from the foundation of the aquatic farming, exploitation and processing industry.

Business Infographic Rice exports hit record level in first 8 months of 2023 Rice exports reached a record 5.81 million tons in the first eight months of this year, a 21.4% increase over the same period of 2022. Rice export turnover in the period therefore came in at nearly 3.16 billion USD, an increase of more than 35.7%.