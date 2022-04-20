Business Domestic businesses seek ways to adapt to Russia-Ukraine conflict While the Russia-Ukraine conflict has left negative impacts related to transport, inflation and international payments on import and export activities, it could also create opportunities for businesses which adopted timely adaptation measures, experts have said.

Videos Power generation capacity projected to reach 146,000 MW by 2030 Vietnam’s power generation capacity is projected to reach 146,000 MW by 2030, according to a Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh's conclusion at a conference with localities regarding the completion of the National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period.

Videos Action program on economic restructuring for 2021-2025 issued Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed a resolution issuing the Government’s action programme to implement the National Assembly’s resolution on economic restructuring plan for 2021-2025.

Videos Tra fish production, exports surge Vietnam’s tra (pangasius) fish sector is seeing a strong recovery after three years of gloom. Prices of tra fish have been on the rise due to shortages for processing and exports.