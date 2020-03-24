Society ADB ready to support Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is ready to provide Vietnam with timely and flexible support for the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Noi Bai Airport produces disinfection chamber The Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi officially put into operation a disinfection chamber at the airport’s operation centre on March 24 as an effort to curb the spreading of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Society 15 Hanoi hotels sign up for COVID-19 quarantine sites As of March 23, 15 hotels in Hanoi had registered to serve as quarantine places for suspected COVID-19 cases, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Society Bamboo Airway’s flight to send European citizens home Bamboo Airways will coordinate with the Czech Embassy in Vietnam to operate a special flight from Hanoi to Prague on March 25 to transport European citizens who want to return home.