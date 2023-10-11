Business Corporate bond private placement doubles in September After more than two months of operation of the trading platform for privately placed corporate bonds, another 56 corporate bond codes were registered to be traded on the system last month, with the transaction value doubling that of August, said the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Business Exhibition raises public awareness of trademark protection An exhibition of genuine products of prestigious brands along with their fake versions was opened in Hanoi on October 11 by the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance (VDMS), with the aim of helping the public realise the difference between genuine and fake goods.

Business Bac Ninh opens bridge with highest steel arch in Vietnam The northern province of Bac Ninh opened Kinh Duong Vuong Bridge, which has the highest steel arch in Vietnam at present, on October 11.

Business Nikkei Asia: US President's Vietnam visit generates new investment wave US President Joe Biden's visit to Vietnam last month seems to have ushered in a new era of expanded economic links between the two countries, said Japan’s Nikkei Asia, adding that a fourth boom of foreign investment in Vietnam may be in the making.