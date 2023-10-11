Entrepreneurs core force in economic development: national conference
An overview of the national conference of Vietnamese business associations and entrepreneurs in 2023 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Pham Tan Cong on October 11 called on associations and businesses to pool resources to enhance competitiveness and boost innovation to become a core force in implementing industrialisation and modernisation, and building an independent, self-reliant and prosperous economy.
Speaking at a national conference of Vietnamese business associations and entrepreneurs in 2023, Cong said that the private economic sector currently has nearly 900,000 businesses, which, along with state-owned and foreign-invested enterprises and cooperatives, form a powerful force promoting Vietnam's economic development, helping bring Vietnam's GDP scale to the Top 40, and its international trade scale to the Top 20 of the world.
Currently, there are 2-3 million entrepreneurs who are business leaders; and the figure can reach 10 million people if the number of household businesses are taken into account, Cong stated, adding that this is a special workforce playing an important role in implementing industrialisation and modernisation and building the country's independent, self-reliant and integrated economy in the new era.
President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pham Tan Cong (Photo: VNA)At the conference, participants discussed measures to develop the contingent of entrepreneurs, build up the Vietnamese business community, and improve operational efficiency and cooperation between business associations.
Do Ngoc An, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, said that the Party General Secretary signed and officially issued the Politburo Resolution No. 41/NQ-BCT dated October 11 on building and developing the contingent of Vietnamese entrepreneurs in the new period.
This document is extremely important, as it includes new contents on the viewpoint, orientations and solutions to develop the contingent in the upcoming period, An added./.