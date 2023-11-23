Environment Vietnam eco-label criteria for environmentally friendly plastic issued Criteria for the Vietnam Eco-label, specifically targeting environmentally friendly plastic packaging have been established, aiming to encourage the responsible utilisation of natural resources and protect the environment.

Environment Rare stump-tailed macaque released to nature in Ha Giang A stump-tailed macaque (Macaca arctoides), a rare primate species, was released to the wild in the Chi San Nature Reserve in Meo Vac district, the northernmost province of Ha Giang, on November 17.

Environment National park inaugurates bear rescue centre The first phase of the Bear Rescue Centre Vietnam's second branch at Bach Ma National Park was inaugurated on November 17 in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue by the Animals Asia Foundation (AAF) and the Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Environment Securing a sustainable future via green transition Development of clean energy will help Vietnam carve out a stable green and circular economy during its industrialisation and modernisation process.