Food waste and waste classified as other types must be put in packages and transferred to treatment establishments.Provincial People's Committees have the right to determine the fees, while the unit that collects and transports solid waste each day has the right to refuse to collect and transport the waste of households and individuals that is not sorted, according to the new law.Detailed plans for waste sorting at source and volume-based waste collection must be completed by local authorities no later than December 31, 2024.The MONRE has learned from the models and experiences of other countries while studying amendments to laws./.