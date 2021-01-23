World Argentine expert attributes Vietnam’s successes to Party's sound leadership Chairwoman of the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute (ICAV) Poldi Sosa Schmidt has attributed Vietnam’s successes to the sound and ingenious leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and consensus of the whole nation.

World COVID-19 continues developing complicatedly in Southeast Asian nations Indonesia’s Health Ministry announced 13,632 COVID-19 cases on January 22, bringing the total to 965,283, with the death toll adding by 250 to 27,453.

World Chinese, Lao leaders seek to boost bilateral relations through phone talks General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Thongloun Sisoulith on January 21.

World Vietnam calls for conflict resolution in Central African Republic via dialogue Minister Counsellor Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has urged relevant parties in the Central African Republic to resolve election-related differences through dialogue and negotiation, on the basis of respecting the country’s laws and Constitution.