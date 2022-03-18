Politics Condolences to Pakistan over former president’s passing President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 18 extended his condolences to President of Pakistan Arif Avi over the death of former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar.

Politics President of Sierra Leone visits An Giang province President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio on March 18 paid a visit to the Mekong Delta province of An Giang as part of his official tour of Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 18.

Politics Malaysian PM’s Vietnam visit expected to help advance strategic partnership The upcoming visit to Vietnam by Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob from March 20-21 is expected to open up opportunities to elevate the bilateral strategic partnership to a new height, Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Tran Viet Thai told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Kuala Lumpur.