At the launch event (Photo: doanhnghiepkinhtexanh.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) on January 16 launched its 15th annual Whitebook 2024, which offers insights on Vietnam’s business policy from the European business community.

Addressing the event, Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam Ambassador Julien Guerrier highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in realising the potential of the recommendations in the Whitebook.

“By carefully considering the recommendations in this Whitebook, listening to each other's opinions, and actively engaging in the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and other EU-Vietnam initiatives, we can contribute to the growth and prosperity of our economies,” he said.



EuroCham Chairman Gabor Fluit said that EuroCham is dedicated to open dialogue among all stakeholders, adding that it strongly believes in Vietnam's capacity to guide its own growth and development and it stands ready to support and collaborate on this journey.



Although the global economy is in a complicated period, Vietnam's economy still shows a strong resilience. However, according to the Eurocham Chairman, 2024 will have its own difficulties, the economic environment is not as favourable as the period before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted risks that Vietnam might face such as the slowing of trade, the complexity of supply chains, and other unforeseen difficulties. As Vietnam faces current challenges and opportunities, an adaptive policy will be the key factor, he continued.



In his speech, Fluit also revealed exciting details about the upcoming EuroCham Green Economy Forum & Exhibition (GEFE) 2024 which is scheduled to take place from October 21-23 in Ho Chi Minh City.



“Building on our past achievements, GEFE will expand its scale and impact in 2024. By bringing together leaders across sectors and across governments for three days of dialogue, conference sessions and an exhibition, it will enable partnerships and dialogue to accelerate practical sustainability solutions across Vietnam,” he said.

Whitebook 2024



According to Guerrier, since its first edition, the Whitebook has served as a practical barometer and a conduit for policy dialogue between the public sector and the European business community. Through its 15 editions, it has sparked numerous discussions and facilitated the joint development of many policies by the government and the business community.



The Whitebook is a collaborative compendium of recommendations for stimulating investment and trade priorities for Vietnam's growth. It provides Vietnamese and European policymakers, businesses, academics, and other stakeholders practical perspective on key economic issues. The analysis and recommended policy updates seek to support bilateral dialogue on trends, challenges and opportunities in areas like sustainability, digitalisation, finance, and infrastructure. By informing discussions among diverse interest groups, the Whitebook plays an important role in shaping future initiatives and investment strategies between Vietnam and Europe./.