Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) - Vietnam's economy has recorded spectacular development across fields in recent years, especially in trade, according to scholars from the European Institute of Asian Studies (EIAS).



CEO of EIAS Axel Goethals and Senior Advisor of the institute Xavier Nuttin made the remarks during a meeting with Vietnamese officials at the Vietnamese Embassy in Brussels on August 18.



Deputy head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Ngo Le Van briefed participants on Vietnam’s political and socio-economic situation in recent times.



Vietnam is working hard to turn industry into the driving force for its economic development, contributing to realising the goals of industrialisation and modernisation by 2030 and 2045, he said.

CEO of EIAS Axel Goethals and Deputy Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Ngo Le Van. (R)

Van also emphasised Vietnam’s commitment to protecting the environment, adapting to climate change, promoting sustainable development, and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.



Nuttin highlighted that the European Union (EU) is currently the 6th largest investor in Vietnam, and Vietnam is an important economic and trade partner of the EU.

Vietnam is a potential market for raw materials and semi-finished goods, and Vietnamese agricultural products are popular in the European market, Nuttin said, adding that the country should focus on developing technology, especially technologies for processing farm produce for export.



The scholars said Vietnam also attracts European businesses for its abundant and creative human resources, affirming that the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is a driver of the growing cooperation and investment relationship between the two sides.



According to Goethals, Vietnam holds an important position for Europe in Asia-Pacific, and the Southeast Asian nation has built trust with many countries worldwide. This is the strength of Vietnam in establishing partnerships, especially with the EU.



He advised the country to concentrate on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) because they are the driving force in the economic-trade ties between Vietnam and the EU, he said.



During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern. They also discussed ways to further expand cooperation between EIAS and Vietnam’s research institutes and universities./.