At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – The European Union (EU) always attaches importance to its relationship with Vietnam, considering the country an important partner of the EU in the region, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.



She made the statement on July 15 at a reception for Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao, Head of the Vietnamese delegation to the EU, who presented his credentials.



Von der Leyen said the two sides will also continue to coordinate and support each other at regional and international forums, in line with the EU Strategy on strengthening relations with the Indo-Pacific Region.



The Ambassador presented the priorities during his term, focusing on promoting cooperation on four main pillars.



Trade and investment will be enhanced along with promoting the effectiveness of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), especially in the context of the volatile world and regional situations with high risks of supply chain disruption and food security issues.



The ambassador noted that despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, two-way trade turnover between Vietnam and the EU last year and the first five months of this year still recorded impressive growth. He hoped that the EU would continue to encourage more diversified economic cooperation and increase investment in Vietnam, especially in important fields such as sustainable development, green and circular economy, logistics and modern infrastructure.



The second pillar is cooperation in responding to climate change. Thao affirmed that Vietnam places a high priority on and is determined to deliver on its commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), striving to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2050, suggesting that the two sides enhance collaboration in this field because this is also an area of great concern and high priority for the EU.



Cooperation between Vietnam and EU in green energy and sustainable energy transition is another priority. The ambassador said that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highly appreciated the G7's considering the establishment of a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with Vietnam, which is coordinated by the UK and the EU. Energy transition is important to the successful implementation of Vietnam's socio-economic development strategy in the coming period, and will create a milestone in Vietnam-EU relations, he said.





Attention will be paid to collaboration between Vietnam and EU in other important areas. The ambassador said he highly appreciates the EU’s issuance of many important strategies, including the Cooperation Strategy with the Indo-Pacific region, which reflects that the bloc attaches great importance to the region’s role.



Vietnam will continue to work closely with the EU on the basis of mutual benefits, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and around the world, Thao said.



The EC President agreed with the cooperation priorities proposed by the Vietnamese Ambassador, saying that these are also areas the EU values and promotes in the coming time, especially trade and investment promotion, the establishment of JETP and response to climate change./.