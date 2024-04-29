Videos Youngsters join hands to preserve traditional outfits With a desire to preserve and promote the cultural values of traditional outfits, youngsters from the Department of Journalism and Writing at the University of Hanoi Culture organised an arts programme reviving the clothing of the later Le Dynasty, attracting students from various universities around the capital.

Society Ba Ria - Vung Tau joins in on green tourism trend Various measures are being taken by authorities and businesses in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau to keep up with the green tourism trend to attract more travellers.

Society Training course under RoK-funded mine action project concludes The pre-deployment training course for captains and technicians of the mine action for the Republic of Korea (RoK) - Vietnam Peace Village project (KVPVP) wrapped up in Hanoi on April 28.

Society Prime Minister examines expressway projects in central region Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected the implementation of some expressway projects in the central provinces of Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, and Binh Dinh on April 29.