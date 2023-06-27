With 95.14% of deputies voting in favour, the 15th legislature approved the law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles in the Law on foreigners’ entry, exit, transit, and residence in Vietnam.

The change will allow foreign nationals granted e-visas to enter and exit the country as many times as they wish within 90 days, without having to go through the process of obtaining a new visa.

Citizens from countries unilaterally exempted from visas by Vietnam will now be granted temporary residence for 45 days, an increase from the previous 15 days.

Tourism experts are optimistic that the move will encourage flows of high-end tourists from Europe, who tend to travel for longer periods.

Vietnam issues e-visas to citizens from 80 countries.

E-visas issued by the Immigration Department to foreigners through the e-transaction system are currently only valid for one trip.

The new visa policy will take effect from August 15, which coincides with the peak of foreign tourism in Vietnam, which typically runs from September to April./.

VNA