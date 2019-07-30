Participants attend a landmark salute ceremony and witnesse a joint patrol at National Border Landmark 605 on the Vietnam-Laos borderline.(Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam-Laos friendship exchange programme 2019 took place in Lao Bao town, Huong Hoa district, the central province of Quang Tri on July 30.The event saw the participation of representatives from the Border Guards High Command, Defence Ministry, Military Zone 4 High Command and Quang Tri province of Vietnam. The Lao side included representatives from the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army and the Ministry of Public Security, the military attaché from the Lao Embassy in Vietnam, and leaders of Savannakhet and Salavan provinces.At the event, the participants attended a landmark salute ceremony and witnessed a joint patrol at National Border Landmark 605 on the Vietnam-Laos borderline.A joint patrol team of the two sides including border guard forces of the Lao Bao International Border Gate and the Military High Command of the Lao province of Savannakhet, jointly patrolled, inspected the situation of national border markers, as well as exchanged measures to manage and protect the shared border line.Also within the framework of the exchange programme, representatives of both sides planted trees at the Vietnam-Laos border marker, and attended a preliminary conference on 15th anniversary of the twining relations between Lao Bao town’s Ka Tang village and Sepon district’s Densavan village.In the past 15 years, with the support of the two Parties and States, both villages have developed trade activities, and helped each other to develop economy, alleviate poverty, and build effective economic models.Villagers have proactively participated in campaigns to ensure local security, making contributions to maintaining social order in the border areas.Vietnam and Laos share a border line of 2,067 km which runs across 10 Vietnamese provinces: Dien Bien, Son La, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam and Kon Tum. The line also passes 10 Lao provinces: Phongsaly, Luang Prabang, Houaphan, Bolykhamsay, Khammoune, Savannakhet, Salavan, Xiengkhouang, Sepon and Attapeu.-VNA