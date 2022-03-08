Culture - Sports Lexus Challenge Golf Tournament 2022 starts The Lexus Challenge 2022, hosted by the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA), starts at Trang An Golf & Country Club, northern Ninh Binh province, on March 8.

Culture - Sports NA Chairman congratulates women’s football team on Int’l Women’s Day Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has congratulated the national women’s football team on the occasion of the International Women’s Day (March 8) and the 13th National Women Congress which will begin on March 9.

Culture - Sports Vietnam eyes 140 gold medals at 31st SEA Games Vietnam is striving for 140 gold, 77 silver and 71 bronze medals at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to be hosted by the country this May.