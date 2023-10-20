Society Belgian organisation praised for supporting Vietnam’s education The Flemish Association for Development Cooperation and Technical Assistance (VVOB) - a non-profit organisation in Belgium operating in education, received a Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of its operation in Vietnam.

Society Vietnam ranks 59th globally in remote work climate Vietnam is ranked 59th in the 2023 Global Remote Work Index (GRWI), which evaluates the potential of 108 countries to qualify as top destinations for telecommuting.

Videos Vietnamese scientists honoured with French Academy of Sciences’ prize Two Vietnamese scientists – Dr. Hoang Thi Giang and Tran Quang Hoa, have been honoured with the French Academy of Sciences' prize for bilateral cooperation in science research between France and ASEAN countries.

Society Dialogue helps students prevent, respond to gender-based violence in cyberspace A dialogue on preventing and responding to gender-based violence in cyberspace was held at FPT Hanoi University by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam on October 18.