Exhibition on contemporary Hungarian paintings opens in Can Tho
An exhibition on contemporary Hungarian paintings opened in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 14.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
The month-long event is part of Hungary Culture Week in Can Tho in order to popularise Hungary, its culture and people to those in Vietnam and Can Tho in particular, as well as strengthen cooperation between the two countries’ businesses.
Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Ory Csaba said the two countries will celebrate the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year, hoping that the exhibition will contribute to conveying the culture and spirit of Hungary to Vietnamese people and young generations in particular.
Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Hungarian Association of Fine Arts and Technology Application said 70 works on display will serve as a bridge to bring the two countries’ people closer.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien said the event affords both sides a chance to tighten long-standing friendship and open up economic, cultural and education cooperation opportunities./.
