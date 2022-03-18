Exhibition on Hoang Sa, Truong Sa comes to Quang Tri’s Cam Lo district
Maps and documents on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes are now on display in Cam Lo district, the central province of Quang Tri.
The mobile exhibition, opened on March 18, is co-organised by the provincial Department of Information and Communications, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the People’s Committee of Cam Lo district.
Among the exhibits are records of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), maps by Vietnam and western nations, documents in Vietnamese and French, and Atlas proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelagoes.
Director of the Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Van Tuong said the exhibition helps raise public awareness of the country’s sacred sovereignty over its seas and islands.
The exhibition will run until March 22./.