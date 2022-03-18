Society Japanese city’s feelings for Vietnamese students Sixteen Vietnamese students of the Goto Japanese language school in Goto city of Nagasaki Prefecture will graduate this month.

Society Foreign seaman rescued in Khanh Hoa Regional Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre No 4 brought a foreign seaman to shore for medical treatment on March 18.

Society Workshop stresses livelihood development in poverty reduction efforts A consultation workshop was held in Hanoi on March 18 to discuss the building of guidance for implementing the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction in 2021 - 2025.

Society Activities of Caodaism in Da Nang enjoy positive results A working delegation led by Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Ngo Sach Thuc joined the Cao Dai Missionary Church, a sect of Caodaism, in a session held the central city of Da Nang on March 17.