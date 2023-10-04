Business Vacancy rate of offices in HCM City predicted to reach record in 12 years The vacancy rate of offices in Ho Chi Minh City reached 18% in the third quarter of 2023, while rents decreased by between 0.2 -2.2% quarterly, according to Knight Frank Vietnam, a leading real estate consultancy.

Business Petrovietnam exceeds yearly targets for State budget contribution, pre-tax profit In the first nine months of this year, the State budget contribution and the pre-tax profit of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) exceeded the targets it set for the whole year.