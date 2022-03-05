Exhibition to introduce skateboard art to HCM City
Spraying Board Vietnam, the first ever exhibition on skateboard art in the country, has opened in Ho Chi Minh City.
Daes, or Luu Doan Duy Linh of HCM City, winner of the 2021 JAM - Vietnam Urban Arts competition held by the French Institute in Vietnam, is set to showcase his works at the Spraying Board Vietnam exhibition in the city. (Photos courtesy of the organisers)
Organised by the French Institute in HCM City and Superposition, an association for the promotion of urban cultures in Lyon, France, it aims to bring the skateboard culture and urban art to local connoisseurs.
It has featured 40 works created by six French street artists Bouda, Bambi Bakbi, Don Mateo, Le Monstr, Babs, and Dodo Ose.
It has also showcased works of four Vietnamese artists, Amm Banhmi, VuiQá, Cresk, and Daes, who will take part in an art residency at Superposition in Lyon in June.
The artists use shapes, lines and bright colours to transform white skateboard decks into unique works.
The opening ceremony included live art presentation of Vietnamese-French artist Bouda and skating performances by Vietnamese artists.
Bouda, 28, was born in HCM City and now lives and works as an artist, illustrator and painter of murals in Paris.
Her creations revolve around urban life and are inspired by the lifestyles and cultural diversity of countries she has visited.
The month-long exhibition at IDECAF, 31 Thai Van Lung street, opens at 7pm./.