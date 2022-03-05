Culture - Sports Lexus Challenge Golf Tournament 2022 starts The Lexus Challenge 2022, hosted by the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA), starts at Trang An Golf & Country Club, northern Ninh Binh province, on March 8.

Culture - Sports Exhibition introduces traditional musical instruments of Vietnam's ethnic groups An exhibition displaying traditional musical instruments of Vietnam's ethnic groups is scheduled to take place at the museum of Can Tho city in the Mekong Delta from April 7 to 11.

Culture - Sports NA Chairman congratulates women’s football team on Int’l Women’s Day Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has congratulated the national women’s football team on the occasion of the International Women’s Day (March 8) and the 13th National Women Congress which will begin on March 9.