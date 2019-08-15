At the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Exhibitions marking the 50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament (1969 – 2019) are underway in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.



In HCM City, a month-long photo exhibition is taking place concurrently at five locations starting August 15. It is part of activities to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2).



Photos of President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career and his testament are being showcased at the Nguyen Hue pedestrian zone, along with those of the August Revolution, the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in 1945, the struggle for national liberation and unity of southern people, and construction efforts of the city named after the President.



In addition, images of social and humanitarian programmes carried out in the city are featured at the Dong Khoi street and the HCM City Labour Cultural Palace under the theme “HCM City takes care of people’s life following the beloved Uncle Ho’s testament.”



Meanwhile, the photos showcased at the city’s Youth Cultural House and the Chi Lang Park depict activities of the city’s youth.



The exhibition in Hanoi began at the Museum of Vietnam Military History on August 14.



With more than 200 documents, images and items on display, the event aims to reiterate the value of President Ho Chi Minh’s Testament and introduce achievements of the Vietnam’s People Army in the implementation of the historic document, along with outstanding individuals and collectives in the process.



The exhibition comprises of three parts, covering the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh, the circumstances when the President wrote his testament, and creative ways of members of the army to carry out the recommendations made by the President in his will.



The event runs until September 10.



President Ho Chi Minh began writing his will in May 1965 and finished it in May 1969 – four months before he passed away. The special historic document has become a guideline for Vietnam’s revolution and development during the past 50 years.-VNA



