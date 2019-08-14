Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (white shirt) inspects the maintenance of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspected annual maintenance of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi on August 14 before it is reopened to public.The Prime Minister also had a working session with the mausoleum’s management board during which he hailed the board for the maintenance project’s quality, security and safety.He emphasised the significance of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the protection of the late President’s embalmed body to the Party and all Vietnamese people, especially this year as the country is marking the 50th anniversary of the leader’s testament.He asked the management board to coordinate with Hanoi’s administration and relevant authorities to ensure security of the mausoleum and promote use of advanced technology in preserving the embalmed body of Vietnam’s founding leader.According to the mausoleum’s management board, the maintenance work was carried out in two months, from June 15 to August 14. It was the second year the maintenance implemented in the summer, instead of the fall as before.The complex welcomed about 1.2 million visitors in the first half of 2019 and the board has served free water and breads to 42,500 visitors during the National Reunification Day (April 30), May Day (May 1) and President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday (May 19).The mausoleum, an important landmark of the capital city, will be reopened on August 15.After President Ho Chi Minh passed away on September 2, 1969, his body was embalmed and placed for viewing in a glass coffin at the granite mausoleum. The mausoleum, modelled after Lenin's tomb in Moscow, was built in two years, from 1973 to 1975, with materials donated by people from all over the country.-VNA