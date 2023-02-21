Understanding the interests of sustainable forest management and the granting of FSC certificates, Ma Trung Dinh, Ca village, Minh Thanh commune, Son Duong district, contracted to plant, care for and protect 6 ha of FSC forest of the Son Duong Limited Company.

Tuyen Quang is a mountainous province with nearly 450,000 hectares of forest, or 76.44 percent of its natural land area, in which more than 25,000 hectares of forest granted FSC certificates. For developing its forestry-based economy, Tuyen Quang aims to target by 2025 more than 25,000 hectares of forest-granted FSC certificates, and timber production reaching over 5.5 million m3./.

VNA