Expanding certified forests in Tuyen Quang province
To improve forest production value and promote sustainable forest development, Tuyen Quang province’s authorities have improved management and the granting of FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certificates for planted forest areas. The move has proven effective, helping local growers reach goals in improving social and economic value and protecting the environment.
Understanding the interests of sustainable forest management and the granting of FSC certificates, Ma Trung Dinh, Ca village, Minh Thanh commune, Son Duong district, contracted to plant, care for and protect 6 ha of FSC forest of the Son Duong Limited Company.
Tuyen Quang is a mountainous province with nearly 450,000 hectares of forest, or 76.44 percent of its natural land area, in which more than 25,000 hectares of forest granted FSC certificates. For developing its forestry-based economy, Tuyen Quang aims to target by 2025 more than 25,000 hectares of forest-granted FSC certificates, and timber production reaching over 5.5 million m3./.