Expats offer to present 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine vials to HCM City
Vials of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Lawyer Vo Duc Duy, a Vietnamese national in the US, and his colleagues have expressed their wish to present 50,000 vials of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Ho Chi Minh City which is being hit hard by the pandemic.
The Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs of HCM City has sent an official document to the municipal People’s Committee, asking for its instructions regarding the offer.
Chairman of the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Phung Cong Dung said on August 9 that his committee will coordinate with the city's Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Health and Department of Customs to receive the batch of vaccine following the instructions of the municipal People’s Committee.
Duy, chief of Sata Lawyers' branch in Vietnam, and his colleagues on August 3 sent a letter to HCM City’s leaders, expressing their wish to donate the vaccine to the city.
Also on August 9, the Vietnamese association in Russia’s Voronezh city presented 50 million VND (2,100 USD) to the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCM City to support the city's COVID-19 prevention and control fund, and more than 27 million VND to a charity kitchen launched by the women’s association in Binh Tan district.
The donations were channeled through the city's Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs./.