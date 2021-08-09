Society UNFPA continues to help Vietnam improve civil registration, vital statistics The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Vietnam and Vital Strategies on August 9 signed an agreement for a second phase of work under the Data for Health Initiative, which is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to continue supporting the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to improve civil registration and vital statistics.

Society Leading Hong Kong university to provide 15 scholarship to Vietnamese student annually The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), one of the top 10 universities in Asia, has announced that it will offer 15 full scholarships to outstanding Vietnamese high school students each year.

Society Infographic Hanoi prioritises urgent measures to prevent and control COVID-19 Prompt tracing in the shortest possible time and screening patients with symptoms such as cough, fever, respiratory distress and loss of taste are among the measures taken by Hanoi to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Society Traditional festivals to get digitalised The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has approved a project on digitalising all types of Vietnamese festivals for the 2021-2025 period. They involve traditional and cultural ones, industry festivals, and those of foreign origin.