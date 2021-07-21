Experiencing “space tourism” right on the ground
When the COVID-19 pandemic has made you unable to travel anywhere, you can still plan new and different experiences right at your home through what is known as "space tourism”.
A starry sky viewed from the “Rooftop of Indochina" (Photo: VietnamPlus)Hanoi (VNA) - When the COVID-19 pandemic has made you unable to travel anywhere, you can still plan new and different experiences right at your home through what is known as "space tourism”.
Booking.com recently has chosen five places out of over 152,000 destinations worldwide, which seem to exist only in space - where if you "get lost" there, you will feel like you are traveling in space or exploring astronomical phenomena without leaving the Earth.
Fansipan: Rooftop of Indochina
Setting foot on Fansipan Mountain’s top, you can admire a marvelous natural scene (Photo: VietnamPlus)Fansipan Mountain is one of the rare destinations that help visitors get this experience.
Known as the ‘Rooftop of Indochina’, Fansipan Mountain is the highest peak in Vietnam and a great choice for your stargazing experience in the country.
Far away from the hustle and bustle of city life, Fansipan is an incredible place where you can feel like you are in space without actually having to leave the planet. To reach the mountain top, you can choose to hike or trek which normally takes two to three days.
Alternatively, you can also ride up to the mountain top via cable car. Once you reach the towering top you’ll be rewarded with an unbelievable sight of cloud-covered peaks stretching all the way to the horizon.
You can choose to stay at Stone Paradise Homestay, a place very close to Fansipan Legend cable car station.
Treehotel – Harads, Sweden
For a unique stay off the ground, venture to Treehotel in Sweden, where a truly unique experience awaits. The eco-friendly Treehotel offers a view of the forest with modern architecture and design inside.
Treehotel in Harads, Sweden, is rated 9.0 points and receives 108 reviews by Booking.com travelers (Photo: VNA)Space fanatics will feel like at home in this accommodation, which takes the form of a spaceship nestled within Harads’ forest.
Guests will be entertained with a galaxy of activities, no matter what season it is, from hiking and kayaking in summer to snowmobiling and ice fishing in winter.
Galaxy Pod Hostel – Reykjavik, Iceland
Have you ever thought of a vacation like being out in the galaxy? Galaxy Pod Hostel in Iceland with futuristic-designed sleeping capsules will bring you special experiences like you are at your own galactic getaway.
Galaxy Pod Hostel in Iceland with futuristic-designed sleeping capsules (Photo: Collaborator)This central and affordable hostel boasts a VR arcade, equipped with Google Earth VR, enabling guests to plan their next trip to explore the surrounding landmarks without having to leave the comfort of their pods.
Barceló Sants - the perfect home away from home for space lovers (Photo: Collaborator)
Centrally situated above the Barcelona Sants train station in Barcelona, Spain, Barceló Sants is a futuristic hotel with a modern design. It is the perfect home away from home for space lovers, with its cosmic galaxy theme throughout the hotel.
At Barcelona Sants, the futuristic and cutting-edge design resembles a space station, where guests can imagine themselves on an intergalactic trip.
During your stay, you can choose between two restaurants named after elements of the universe: Oxygen and Hydrogen, which serve everything from healthy buffets to “avant-garde” styled cuisine. After dinner, you can visit the Orbital bar for out-of-this-world cocktails.
Sutherland, South Africa - perfect spot for observing night sky
Home to the largest single optical telescope in the southern hemisphere, and highly endorsed for stargazing by Booking.com travellers, Sutherland is the perfect spot for observing the night sky.
Perlman House is the perfect place to rest your head after a night of stargazing (Photo: Collaborator)The Southern African Large Telescope (SALT), located at the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) – Sutherland Observing Station, tracks the movement of stars, galaxies and planets that too faint to be seen with the naked eye because they are billions of light years from the Earth.
It also offers night tours for intrepid astrophysicists hoping to catch a glimpse of the cosmos above.
Perlman House which is located very close to Sutherland Observing Station, is the perfect place to rest your head after a night of stargazing. The apartments boast a prime location for visiting the observatory.
Coonabarabran - astronomy capital of Australia
Known as the astronomy capital of Australia, Coonabarabran in Warrumbungle Shire is home to Siding Spring, the country’s premier optical and infrared observatory. Nestled amongst the Warrumbungle Mountains, the observatory has several telescopes, including the world famous 3.9-metre Anglo-Australian Telescope, allowing visitors to take a closer look at outer space objects.
Known as the astronomy capital of Australia, Coonabarabran in Warrumbungle Shire is home to Siding Spring, the country’s premier optical and infrared observatory (Photo: Collaborator)When visiting, a stay at Barkala Farmstay is the perfect spot to sit on the veranda and look up at the dazzling night sky to take in the immense number of stars. This peaceful, rustic accommodation also features an outdoor pool and barbecue facilities./.