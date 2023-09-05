Expert commends Party leader’s book on military policy, defence strategy
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's book entitled "Some issues on military policies and national defense strategies in building and defending Vietnam in the new period." (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's book entitled "Some issues on military policies and national defense strategies in building and defending Vietnam in the new period" has received high evaluation from researchers and scholars.
Lieutenant Colonel, Dr. Ha Son Thai from Scientific Socialism Department of the Academy of Politics under the Ministry of Defence said that together with his two previous books on a number of theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam and corruption and negative phenomena combat, this freshly-published book completes the Party leader’s system of viewpoints on the relations between building socialism and protecting the socialist Vietnam, one of the 11 major relations mentioned in the documents of the 11th-13th National Party Congresses.
Particularly, the book was publicised in the context where the world and the regional situation is experiencing complicated and unpredictable developments, and the trend of peace, cooperation and development is facing huge challenges, while Vietnam is preparing to review the 10-year implementation of the resolution released at the eight plenary of the 11th Party Central Committee on the strategy on the protection of the Fatherland in the new period, the expert said.
Thai underlined the significance of the book in solving urgent matters and challenges as well as giving solutions to strategic and long-term issues in the building of socialism and protecting the Fatherland in particular and promoting peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world in general.
The articles, interviews and speeches by Party General Secretary Trong introduced in the book shows his dialectical thinking and strategic vision of the military and national defence, he stated.
According to Thai, the book marks a development in the ideology of the Party chief on military policies and the defence and national protection strategy in the new period. At the same time, it is meaningful to all activities in the building and implementation of the military policy, defence strategy and national protection in the immediate and long-term future, as well as to the construction of a politically strong military in the new period.
The scholar described the book as a “handbook” for the whole Party, people and political system, especially the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, in building a politically strong military.
It contains multi-faceted value that any military service, army, military academy, or school can study and apply creatively in accordance with their functions and tasks, Thai underlined./.