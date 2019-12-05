Expert training programme to be launched for e-Government building
Director of the Department of Computerisation under the MoIC Nguyen Thanh Phuc (Photo: itcnews.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – A programme to train 100 key experts for the e-Government building scheme will be launched on December 20.
Implemented by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC), the programme aims to improve capacity of IT human resources to serve the e-Government project.
According to director of the Department of Computerisation under the MoIC Nguyen Thanh Phuc, the experts will include heads of IT divisions of departments, directors of IT centres and heads of IT application divisions.
“Participants are not only key IT workers of each unit, but also leaders who will bear the responsibility in the IT sector across the country,” he said.
Most of the contents under the programme will run on the online format, which will be shared on the website egov.mic.gov.vn. It is the website of the centre which supports the e-Government’s implementation./.