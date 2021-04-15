Politics Party leader lauds US ambassador’s contributions to Vietnam-US ties Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for outgoing US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink in Hanoi on April 15, during which the Vietnamese leader recognised the diplomat’s contributions to the increasingly practical and effective development of the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the US.

Politics NA Vice Chairman examines election preparations in Yen Bai Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai held a working session on April 15 with authorities in the northern province of Yen Bai concerning local preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and members of all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.

Politics Man jailed for abusing freedom, democracy rights The People’s Court of Tan Phu district in Ho Chi Minh City on April 15 handed down a jail term of four and a half years to a former city official for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate the interests of the State, and the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals” under Article 331 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Politics First Vietnamese businesswoman to be honoured with France’s Legion of Honour Chairwoman of the Sovico Group and CEO of Vietjet Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao has been granted with the Legion of Honour by the French Government for her special contributions to Vietnam’s relations with France and Europe.