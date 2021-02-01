World Nations want Myanmar to soon gain political stability Many countries issued statements hoping Myanmar soon stabilise its situations on February 1, after the country’s military detained senior politicians including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint.

World Vietnam first time surpasses China in number of labourers working in Japan Vietnam has for the first time surpassed China to become the nation with the highest number of labourers working in Japan, according to 2020 statistics from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

World Russian experts compliment Vietnam’s responsible foreign policy Russian e-newspaper Rusvesna (Russia Spring) has run an article by Dr. Alexander Korolev from the Higher School of Economics (HSE) saying that Vietnam has gained high prestige in the region and the world with success in many areas in 2020.