Vietnam to offer exciting investment opportunities post COVID-19
Standard Chartered Bank last week hosted an investment webinar entitled “Vietnam Investment Landscape 2021”, drawing the participation of clients based in Vietnam and overseas who are looking for investment opportunities in Vietnam.
Speakers at the investment webinar entitled “Vietnam Investment Landscape 2021”. (Photo courtesy of the bank)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Standard Chartered Bank last week hosted an investment webinar entitled “Vietnam Investment Landscape 2021”, drawing the participation of clients based in Vietnam and overseas who are looking for investment opportunities in Vietnam.
The presentations focused on giving clients the latest information about the investment landscapes for real estate, stocks, fixed-income and funds in Vietnam in the context of a post COVID-19 era and the strategies they can devise to capitalise on the opportunities.
“Standard Chartered Global Research forecasts that Vietnam’s economic growth will get back to 6-8 percent in 2021 and onwards. Given its economic prospects, advantages of social stability and success in managing the COVID-19 pandemic along with the profitability of the local stock market and real estate market which is growing at a higher pace than that in the ASEAN region, Vietnam continues to offer exciting investment opportunities. Leveraging on our unrivalled strengths of an extensive global network and in-depth knowledge of the local market, we provide clients world-class, customised products and services to help them make the most of the investment opportunities and grow their wealth sustainably,” said Harmander Mahal, Consumer, Private and Business Banking Head for Vietnam and Asia Cluster Markets, Standard Chartered Bank.
Standard Chartered Vietnam offers offshore account opening service that enables its overseas clients to open an account and transfer money for investment without the need to visit Vietnam. The document processing work will be facilitated by the Bank’s partners based in the client’s home country. Once the fund is remitted to Vietnam, it will be converted into the local currency at an attractive real-time exchange rate, with the foreign exchange fee being waived. Clients will also receive consultation and support from the bank’s experts and dedicated relationship managers to help them make timely investment decisions./.