Society Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship – Viettel 2024 opens in Hanoi More than 2,000 Vietnamese candidates joined the national qualifying round of the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship (MOSWC) in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang after its opening ceremony was held in Hanoi on March 17.

Society 2024 National Press Festival wraps up The 2024 National Press Festival wrapped up in Ho Chi Minh City on March 17.

Society People called on to reduce wildlife meat demand The USAID Biodiversity Conservation has launched a wild meat demand reduction campaign urging government agencies and Vietnamese citizens nationwide to enhance their actions for wildlife conservation.

Society Infographic Urbanisation to reach minimum of 45% by 2025 Under Decision No 179/QD-TTg, dated February 16, 2024, approving the Construction Industry Development Strategy until 2030 with orientations to 2045, the urbanisation rate is to reach a minimum of 45% by 2025.