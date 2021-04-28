Environment Nation to enjoy sunny April 30-May 1 holidays All regions across the country are expected to see sunny weather on the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Man arrested for illegal deforestation The investigation police agency at the Police Department of the northern mountainous province of Son La on April 26 decided to arrest a 43-year-old man for his illegal deforestation.

Environment Northern region warned of extreme weather Provinces and cities in the northeast and north central regions are set to see heavy rain of up to 40-120mm on April 26, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Tien Giang takes measures to supply water to more households The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has taken measures to supply water for daily use to more households in areas affected by saltwater intrusion to ensure no one has to buy water at high prices.